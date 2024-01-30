South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

