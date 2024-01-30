South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.05 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.15% of Brink’s worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brink’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of BCO opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

