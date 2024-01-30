South Dakota Investment Council Buys 7,924 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.14% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after buying an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,399,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.