SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $412,708 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

