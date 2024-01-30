Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of Snow Lake Resources stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.88. 65,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Snow Lake Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

