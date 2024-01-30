Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $464,842.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,228,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,463.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 44.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Snap by 6.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
