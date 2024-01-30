Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Snap Stock Up 3.9 %

Insider Activity at Snap

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.89 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $464,842.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,228,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,463.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 44.5% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Snap by 6.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.