Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,806 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 612,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.55. 102,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,871. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

