Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Silgan Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silgan by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 412,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

