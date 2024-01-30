Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.