Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Decreases By 13.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,629,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 7,691,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,099.0 days.

ZIP Stock Performance

ZIP stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. ZIP has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

