Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Decreases By 13.8%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,629,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 7,691,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,099.0 days.
ZIP Stock Performance
ZIP stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. ZIP has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.49.
About ZIP
