Short Interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Increases By 14.0%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,908 shares of company stock worth $732,295 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 81,968.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zai Lab by 15.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

