Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Grows By 15.5%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,700 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
In related news, CFO Roberto Cuca purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $280,045.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Koblish bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $109,530. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. UBS Group AG increased its position in TELA Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 2,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,409. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 198.87% and a negative net margin of 82.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
