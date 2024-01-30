Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 24.4%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,551,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 6,070,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,238.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNPUF remained flat at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

