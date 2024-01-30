Short Interest in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases By 15.6%

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,396. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,703,000 after buying an additional 88,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,245,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

