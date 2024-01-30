Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Rises By 15.8%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 108.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,041,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 372,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,287. The stock has a market cap of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 333.90% and a negative return on equity of 74.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a gene therapy company, research, develops, and commercialize hematopoietic stem cell and gene therapies in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Germany. It offers OTL-200, an ex vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of patients with metachromatic leukodystrophy under the Libmeldy brand; and Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.