Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Increases By 15.3%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,966 shares during the period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 1,413,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

