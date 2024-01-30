Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Decreases By 14.9%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 476,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 576,842 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIST stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,999. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.78. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Featured Stories

