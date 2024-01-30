Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Declines By 14.7%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,534,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,003,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of LKNCY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 1,440,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,383. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $986.85 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

