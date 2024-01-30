Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rises By 14.9%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 724,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,595 shares of company stock worth $349,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 76,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,876. The firm has a market cap of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $277.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

