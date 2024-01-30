Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Drops By 9.1%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Lands’ End Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LE opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.00. Lands’ End has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 366.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Further Reading

