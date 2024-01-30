Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Increases By 26.1%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 116.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,926.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,406,000 after buying an additional 334,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $350,235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,898,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.