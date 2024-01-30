Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Increases By 25.0%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,914,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Price Performance
Hua Hong Semiconductor stock remained flat at C$3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.03. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$3.15.
Hua Hong Semiconductor Company Profile
