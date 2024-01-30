Short Interest in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Expands By 26.0%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,806,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,873,000 after buying an additional 513,191 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 166.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLN stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

