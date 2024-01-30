Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Expands By 25.2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $122,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CREX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
