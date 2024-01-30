Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Expands By 25.2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 316,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $122,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.