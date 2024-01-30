Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Grows By 27.0%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 24,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

