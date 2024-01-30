Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Decreases By 14.2%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,813,600 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 4,445,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 356.4 days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

Shares of CHSYF stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. China Medical System has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $1.60.

Get China Medical System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Medical System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About China Medical System

(Get Free Report)

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Medical System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Medical System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.