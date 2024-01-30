Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Increases By 10.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.4 days.
CCL Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.
CCL Industries Company Profile
