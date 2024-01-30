Short Interest in CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Increases By 10.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 526,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.4 days.

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

