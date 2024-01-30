Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Drops By 9.0%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.
