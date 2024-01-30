Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Drops By 9.0%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 63.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

