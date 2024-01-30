Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Drops By 9.0%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 63.1% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

