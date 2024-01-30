Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Decreases By 17.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,207.60. 905,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,692. The firm has a market cap of $565.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

