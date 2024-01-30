Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Increases By 27.2%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 8,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.47.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.