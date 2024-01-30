Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 7.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAE Systems stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

