Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 7.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54.
About BAE Systems
