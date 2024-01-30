Short Interest in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Decreases By 7.4%

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 376,300 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,738 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 3,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Aytu BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.