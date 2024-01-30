Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expands By 26.6%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $813,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

