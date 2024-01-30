Short Interest in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expands By 6.6%

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 871,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, January 19th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Asure Software Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,872.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15,951.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asure Software by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 31,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,929. The firm has a market cap of $225.14 million, a PE ratio of -29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

See Also

