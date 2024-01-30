Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Decreases By 10.9%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 29.7 %

NASDAQ ARBEW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

