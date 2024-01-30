Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Decreases By 17.1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Acadian Timber Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.
Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadian Timber
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Stock Average Calculator
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.