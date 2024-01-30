Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $341.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $346.00 to $341.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $308.00 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $12,108,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

