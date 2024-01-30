Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $340.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $352.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.84. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after acquiring an additional 187,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

