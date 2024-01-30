ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
