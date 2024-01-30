ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $789.92

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $789.92 and last traded at $784.62, with a volume of 116060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $787.24.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $706.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.20. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

