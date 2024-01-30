ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $174,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $786.13. The stock had a trading volume of 809,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $706.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $789.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.