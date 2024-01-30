Security Financial Services INC. Purchases Shares of 914 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 32,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.79. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $313.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

