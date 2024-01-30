Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

