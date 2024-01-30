SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

