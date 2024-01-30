Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 290,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

