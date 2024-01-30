Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.53

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $87.49, with a volume of 148086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

