Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $700.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

