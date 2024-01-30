Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 128,055 Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 128,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

