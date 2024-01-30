Savant Capital LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,772,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,679 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,360,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CP opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.