Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

